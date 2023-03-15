Hong Kong police have seized about 164kg (361lbs) of suspected cocaine worth HK$136 million (US$17 million) and arrested a 45-year-old man for alleged drug trafficking in the city’s biggest bust of the substance so far this year. The cocaine was confiscated in Fanling during an anti-drugs operation at about 11.30am on Tuesday, the force revealed on Wednesday. Police said officers noticed a suspicious man with a large black travel bag who had entered a unit of a factory building in On Lok Tsuen. He was then stopped by officers as he was leaving the place. 2 men arrested in anti-narcotics operation near Hong Kong’s Central Ferry Pier A total of 164 bricks of suspected cocaine each weighing 1kg were found in the unit, said Ching Sze-kei, senior inspector of the narcotics bureau. “We have blocked these drugs from entering the local market,” Ching said. “We will continue to strictly enforce the law, crack down on these drug cartels from the source with an intelligence-led approach, and try our best to prevent drugs from flowing into local society.” Ching said the arrested man, who was unemployed, had been detained for investigation, adding he would be charged with trafficking in a dangerous drug and appear in the Fanling Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday. Police also believed that triad societies were behind the drug cartel involved in the case, she added. Suspect arrested, HK$23 million worth of drugs seized in raids on Hong Kong flats The senior inspector said drug cartels used factory buildings in relatively remote areas as drug storage sites as they were located far away from urban areas and charged relatively low rents and that there were often people moving merchandise in and out, which served as a cover for drug trafficking activities. The force urged landlords to be vigilant about tenants’ occupation, financial abilities and their purpose for renting. Any person who traffics in a dangerous drug in Hong Kong will be liable upon conviction to a fine of HK$5 million and imprisonment for life. Earlier this month, three people were arrested after drugs worth HK$45 million were found in a hotel room and a village house. The syndicate behind the haul used luxury cars worth more than HK$1 million each to move the stash in a bid to cut the chances of being pulled over by officers, according to police. In February, the force arrested two people on suspicion of drug trafficking after HK$135,000 worth of illegal narcotics were found in a factory unit.