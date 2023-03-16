A man who bludgeoned a 63-year-old woman to death with a crowbar in a Hong Kong home is the boyfriend of her neighbour’s daughter, the Post has learned, with the suspect believed to have already fled to Japan. A source on Thursday said the suspect had lived with the neighbour’s daughter for three years in their flat at Kwai Fong Terrace’s third block in Kwai Tsing district. He was thought to have racked up debt due to a gambling addiction, taking refuge in his girlfriend’s home since early 2020. Hong Kong woman bludgeoned to death with crowbar after finding burglar inside home As the 63-year-old victim had a good relationship with the neighbour involved, she had left a spare key to her flat with them. It was understood the suspect had already fled to Japan before the murder was discovered. Police have contacted Interpol for help. A police source earlier told the Post jewellery worth more than HK$100,000 (US$12,740) was stolen from the flat, which served as the victim’s home and office for her transport company. The woman had also reportedly served as a treasurer of the owners’ corporation in the block for four years. Abby Choi murder: who are the suspects linked to killing of Hong Kong model? The source said investigators believed the perpetrator got hold of a key to the flat and had used it to open the door. The victim’s boyfriend, who also lived with her, reported the incident to police at around 7.30pm on Tuesday after finding her collapsed in their home. Paramedics confirmed the victim, found with head injuries, dead at the scene.