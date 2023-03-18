British writer Nick Toczek was lost for words after a taxi driver charged him almost double the regular fare for a journey from Hong Kong International Airport to North Point while on his first overseas trip since the coronavirus pandemic hit three years ago. The 72-year-old creative writing tutor who writes children’s poetry was booked for five days at an international school for workshops and arrived in the city on February 26. He was guided by an airport employee in uniform to a taxi and was told his trip to the Ibis Hotel in North Point would cost less than HK$400 (US$50). Toczek told the Post he was shocked when the driver, who allegedly did not put on the meter, demanded HK$600 when they arrived at the hotel around 3pm. “I asked for a receipt. At first, he pretended not to understand what I wanted. He only reluctantly reached into the taxi and emerged with a rather small-looking paper. I then reluctantly parted with HK$600. He suddenly smiled and thanked me before driving off,” he said. Toczek’s unpleasant experience is against the backdrop of the city’s efforts to woo tourists on its path to post-Covid normality. In February, 1.45 million people visited the city, up 556 times from a year ago. The Transport Department logged 62 overcharging and refusing hire complaints for taxi drivers in the past two months – a 69 per cent surge from the 19 cases in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the transport complaints unit received 2,485 cases about taxi services in the third quarter of last year relating to malpractice, including refusing hire, improper driving behaviour, overcharging and meter irregularities, up 41 per cent from the second quarter. Hong Kong taxi driver, 85, wins bail after crash but hands over licence Toczek recalled the cabby opening the boot of the vehicle and putting the small suitcase inside before wheeling the large one to the front passenger door and standing it upright on the seat before wedging his own bag between it and the dashboard. Toczek took out his smaller suitcase containing his cash and passport. “I then indicated to the driver there was room for my large suitcase in the boot. He just shook his head. The man who had directed me to the taxi tried to persuade him, but the driver angrily refused,” the writer added. “Before getting into the car himself, the driver insisted that I change seats. I was too tired to argue, so I moved my small suitcase behind the driver’s seat and sat directly behind my larger case. I couldn’t see the taximeter,” said Toczek. According to the regulation, drivers should display the taximeter indicator and tell passengers or prospective customers the correct fare. The next day, Toczek took a cab from the hotel to the school and was upset to realise he had been conned after comparing the two receipts. The receipt from his first trip included a HK$573 surcharge and HK$600 total fare, but the taxi’s registration number had been cut off. The journey time and distance were marked as zero, indicating the taximeter had not been switched on during the ride. However, the receipt from his second journey clearly showed the registration number and the total distance of his 18-minute ride. “As a seasoned global traveller, I’m usually very alert to attempted cons. I couldn’t believe I had not made a note of the car plate number.” Tourists glad to be back in Hong Kong but more discounts, better service wanted He added his five-day trip was packed, and he went straight to the airport on March 3 after finishing his work and had no time to report the incident to the authorities. He sent emails to police and the complaints unit once back home. Chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi and Public Light Bus Association, Chow Kwok-keung, condemned the driver for “robbing” a tourist and damaging the image of other cabbies. “This is totally unacceptable. If the police take action, it should not be difficult to get him arrested as surveillance cameras are all over the airport and streets,” Chow said. Police said apart from taking strict enforcement actions, they also educate the public and work with the Airport Authority to prevent illegal activities and would continue to monitor the situation. Hello Hong Kong: how do I get free airline tickets and what else is on offer? “Passengers are advised to mark down the time, venue, car plate number and driver’s name before their journey and report to the police if they encountered any taxi malpractice,” a force spokesman said. Taxi drivers convicted of the offence of overcharging are liable to a maximum penalty of a fine of HK$10,000 and six months in jail. The force arrested three cabbies for overcharging in the past two months and made 17 arrests in the last year. The Airport Authority said it required its service contractor to distribute an information card to passengers before they board a taxi which records the registration number, date and time of pickup, destination and estimated fare. Visas resume, travel booms? Hong Kong tourism sector hopeful as mainland reopens However, Toczek said he did not receive such a card and was concerned he would not be the last visitor to be conned, which reflected poorly on the city. “With Hong Kong now opening up, it’s the last thing the business and tourism industries need. I love Hong Kong and enjoy working there. I find the people friendly and welcoming. No one should be ripped off as I was,” he said. “Taxis are an important part of a visitor’s experience,” said a Hong Kong Tourism Board spokesman. “We have been in close contact with the industry on enhancing the quality of services and will assist visitors during their stay.” The Consumer Council said if passengers encounter any disputes, they could refuse to pay and call police or ask for help from the concierge when they arrive at their hotels.