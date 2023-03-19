A 75 year-old resident has been arrested for allegedly killing another elderly man in a fight at a care home in Hong Kong. Police on Sunday said that the suspect and the victim, a 74 year-old man, attacked each other on Friday with their bare hands at a home for the elderly on Ivy Street, Mong Kok. The victim had at one point fallen to the ground, the force said. Hong Kong crowbar murder: alleged killer is ‘boyfriend of neighbour’s daughter’ After receiving a report from the home’s staff at 9.22pm, officers rushed to the scene. The victim, who was conscious and suffered no visible injuries, was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital. But he was later declared dead on Saturday at 10.06am. The 75 year-old man was arrested for manslaughter on the same day and was being detained for questioning. An autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of death of the 74-year-old man, police said, while the Mong Kok district crime squad was investigating the case.