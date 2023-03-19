A landmark ruling by Hong Kong’s top court in February, stating that reassignment surgery was no longer a precondition for gender recognition on identification cards, has not helped the transgender man who won the legal battle as much as he thought it would. Henry Edward Tse says his life remains the same: he is asked to present a pile of materials to prove his identity when seeking out bank services; he avoids going to gyms where he can only use the ladies’ rooms; and his application for a place in a youth hostel is still met with rejection. “Despite the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) victory, I was unable to change the gender marker on my ID card,” said Tse, who filed the application to the Immigration Department in mid-February but was only told to wait for further instructions. Rights of 2 transgender men breached over ID cards, top Hong Kong court rules Before the top court’s ruling on February 6, the department required people who wanted to change the sex on their ID card to have completed reassignment surgery, on top of psychotherapy and hormonal treatment. It also required applicants to have had real-life experience of their chosen gender role for a period of time. But the top court ruled that the authorities’ refusal to allow Tse and another trans man, identified as “Q” to use their preferred gender on their ID cards without undergoing full reassignment surgery had breached their rights. The CFA judges, however, said that it was not for the court to rewrite the policy for the Immigration Department, which has yet to spell out the threshold it would adopt for any change of gender on ID cards in future since the ruling was handed down. The department, which suspended applications to change the gender on ID cards in early February in the wake of the court case, told the Post on Friday that it would resume processing submissions filed by transgender residents who completed full reassignment surgery “as soon as practicable”. But it did not say how it would handle applications from those who had not undergone full reassignment surgery, or how many requests it had received so far. “The relevant bureaus and departments will jointly study and formulate or revise the relevant policies and/or administrative measures based on the said judgment, with a view to completing the relevant work within a reasonable period,” the reply stated. On a card given to Tse by the department, only his name and the date when the application was received are shown. There was no information about when the result would come out or a date for picking up the final card. Will the rest of Asia follow Hong Kong’s lead on transgender rights? “I feel really frustrated. It is like I passed the finishing line of a marathon but there is still a play-off,” Tse said. Sharing his feelings is “R”, who was the joint plaintiff alongside Tse but who dropped out after the Court of First Instance dismissed their case against the commissioner of registration – a role filled by the director of immigration – in 2019. Feeling thrilled, the transgender man in his 30s, who works in the service industry, applied for the gender marker change on the day following the CFA ruling. He has been eagerly awaiting the day he can show his ID card, stating his male gender, without worrying and leave behind much of the inconvenience he previously encountered in his life. On March 7, one month after he made his application, an immigration officer in Lam Tin called R. The officer said his application was on hold, citing relevant bodies processing the court ruling. Transgender victory in Hong Kong ID row, but confusion over rules “I am disappointed. I am angry. Why is the government so mean?” he said, adding he continues to call the department once a week to check for any updates, although his hopes have diminished. Both Tse and R had their breasts removed and underwent hormonal treatments. As of Sunday, neither had received any update about their application, the Post understands. Applications left pending have not just been a concern for the two transgender men, who have finished half of the reassignment surgery, but also for those who have completed the procedure. Ryousuke Chau, 31, completed the reassignment surgery and filed an application to change sex on his ID card on January 21. He expected the process to take one month, judging by the previous successful cases. But reality hit unexpectedly. He was notified on February 17, the day he was scheduled to submit the necessary documents, that all gender change applications, including his, were pending. The department said that relevant bodies were still processing the court ruling, similar to the explanation R received. Trans activist in Hong Kong court battle for ID card gender change publishes book “I was furious when I got the message. I don’t understand why my case is not processed. I fulfilled all requirements,” Chau wrote in messages sent to the Post. Chau said there was nothing more he could do other than wait. Professor Kelley Loper from the University of Hong Kong’s law department said the government should implement the court’s decision as soon as possible and at the very least specify a time frame. “The disconnect between a transgender person’s acquired gender and the gender marker on their ID card has very real, detrimental consequences for their day to day life experiences,” she said. When asked what threshold she would recommend for the Immigration Department to set for changing sex on ID cards, Loper suggested authorities look to the UK model. In the UK, residents can apply for a gender recognition certificate, which is used for changing the gender on identification documents, without undergoing surgery or treatment. But certain requirements have to be fulfilled including being aged 18 or above, receiving a diagnosis of gender dysphoria in the UK, living in the adopted sex for at least two years and intending to live in that gender for the rest of the person’s life, according to the UK government website. Three-quarters of Hong Kong transgender people have considered suicide: survey “Ideally, a transgender person should be able to self-identify without the need for a psychiatric diagnosis,” she added. In the US, requirements are looser – no documentation, medical or otherwise, is needed to change a person’s gender marker on their passport. To Tse, and other transgender men and women in Hong Kong, changing sex markers on ID cards is merely a first step towards establishing the equality they have been pursuing. According to the law, the gender stated on an ID card does not signify legal recognition, as it only acts as a part of an identification document.