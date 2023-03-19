Hong Kong police have seized about HK$4 million (US$509,544) worth of cocaine after they arrested a man with triad connections on suspicion of trafficking and manufacturing narcotics. Officers intercepted the 34-year-old last Friday afternoon outside a private housing estate at Wetland Park Road in Tin Shui Wai, the force on Sunday said, adding the man had been carrying four small packs of suspected drugs. Police discovered 4.3kg of cocaine at a nearby private flat, which was rented by the man, as well as suspected drug-manufacturing equipment, including an electronic scale, cooking utensils and a gas stove. The force estimated the total value of the narcotics haul to be around HK$4 million. “We have noticed that drug cartels use some flats in remote large private estates with relatively tight security as drug factories and storage to make it more difficult for police to investigate,” Senior Inspector Yeung Nga-yung from Hong Kong Island Regional Special Duties Squad said. “We also believe that the drug cartel involved is being manipulated by a triad group. We have not ruled out the possibility of arresting more people.” The force also believed the haul had been intended for local distribution, she added. Police seize suspected cocaine worth HK$136 million, arrest Hong Kong man The senior inspector said the suspect, who had a triad background, had claimed to be jobless and was charged with drug trafficking and manufacturing, adding the man would appear in court soon. Under the Dangerous Drug Ordinance, any person convicted of trafficking or manufacturing a dangerous drug can be fined up to HK$5 million and receive a maximum sentence of life in prison. Provisional figures show seizures of five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine – surged 55 per cent to 7,905kg last year from 5,075kg in 2021. The amount of cocaine seized last year reached 2,271kg, a 110 per cent increase from the 1,079kg discovered in 2021. Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung last month said Hong Kong in 2022 recorded 1,436 cases of serious drug offences, a 10 per cent decline from 2021.