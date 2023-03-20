A double decker bus in Hong Kong crashed into a barrier on a busy road on Monday, injuring about 14 people. The KMB vehicle was travelling along Ching Cheung Road in Cheung Sha Wan when the accident occurred at 9.43am. The double decker mounted an anti-crash barrier and tilted to one side, according to police. Pictures taken at the scene show some passengers trapped on the upper deck. Police said the bus driver was unconscious and caught behind the wheel. Twenty-three passengers managed to climb out and 12 suffered minor injuries. The road has been closed down. More to follow ...