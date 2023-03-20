A man poured hot water on a 72-year-old woman and her daughter while they slept and attacked them with a meat cleaver when they woke up in a public housing flat in Hong Kong before daybreak on Monday. Police arrested her 72-year-old husband in connection with the attack in the family’s flat in Hoi Wo House at Hoi Lai Estate in Cheung Sha Wan soon after 5.30am. The attack happened hours after the 48-year-old daughter, who had moved out, returned home on Sunday night to celebrate the mother’s birthday. She then stayed overnight. Hong Kong crowbar murder: alleged killer is ‘boyfriend of neighbour’s daughter’ As the mother and daughter were asleep in the same bed, a source familiar with the case said: “The pair had hot water poured on them, and they woke to see the husband who then attacked them with a meat cleaver. “The two victims managed to snatch the knife and push him out of the bedroom. They then locked the bedroom door and called police.” The elderly man was in the flat when officers arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of injuring the two victims. Hong Kong man arrested after neighbours stabbed with scissors The source said the mother and daughter suffered burns to their bodies and cut wounds to their heads and arms. The injured women were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Lai Chi Kok. He said police had not received any reports of domestic violence involving the family before Monday’s incident. Another source said an initial investigation suggested a dispute over a love relationship between the elderly couple might have triggered the attack. Hong Kong police allege son stabbed father, set fire to flat in fatal incident As of Monday afternoon, the elderly man was still being held for questioning. Police handled 1,128 reports of domestic violence last year, down 5.7 per cent from 1,196 logged in 2021. Figures show there were 565 reports of wounding in 2022, down 22.8 per cent from 732 the year before.