A couple and an activist in Hong Kong have been jailed for up to 10 months under a colonial-era sedition law for producing and selling a photo book critical of how authorities handled the 2019 anti-government protests . A magistrate approved by the city’s leader to oversee the case sentenced the trio on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to do an act or acts with seditious intent, two months after they were remanded in custody on national security grounds. Ex-constable found guilty of sedition in Hong Kong for mocking superior’s death The court earlier heard Alan Keung Ka-wai, 31, founder of online news outlet Free HK Media, together with couple, Alex Lee Lung-yin, 52, and Cannis Chan Sheung-yan, 48, ran a pop-up stall at a mini-bazaar in Mong Kok from December 2022 until their arrests in mid-January. The West Kowloon Court heard the group had intended to sell 400 copies of an unnamed photo album which contained 46 seditious statements and images about “the riots and violent incidents during Hong Kong’s social turmoil that began in June 2019”. Prosecutor Vincent Lee Ting-wai said the editor of the 300-page book, who was not identified, made derogatory remarks about the government and police when recounting events related to the months of protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill . He alleged the book incited hatred of the authorities with its portrayal of “lawless” police who used excessive force and made arbitrary arrests of protesters. Pictures showing Hongkongers waving the US flag and displaying slogans that called for the city’s liberation during mass rallies were capable of instigating people to commit sedition, the court heard. The book was also said to contain statements of approval for unlawful acts by protesters, such as storming and trashing the Legislative Council building in July 2019 and vandalism of property as part of several citywide strikes. The pop-up stall came under attack by the pro-Beijing Wen Wei Po newspaper in a report last August, which alleged the stall keepers intended to use its income to support activists abroad. A Beijing-friendly political organisation reported the case to police before the force’s national security unit sent undercover officers to gather evidence on six occasions. 2 ex-top editors of Stand News have sedition case to answer: Hong Kong judge Police seized 47 copies of the book and 2,448 other products from the stall, including T-shirts, smartphone cases, water bottles and umbrellas. A prosecution summary of the case at first included a list of seditious items found on the site, including 26 music boxes with the anti-government tune “ Glory to Hong Kong ”. But prosecutors removed the items from the summary after the magistrate ruled that they fell outside the scope of the charge. The trio pleaded guilty to the charges last Friday.