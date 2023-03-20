Hong Kong police arrested five teenagers on Sunday night after the group allegedly made off with four taxis over the past two weeks and went joyriding in the New Territories. Senior Inspector Ma Ching-ho, of the force’s Tuen Mun district anti-triad unit, on Monday said one of the stolen taxis was driven up to 80km away from its stand in the district. The five teenage boys were aged 15 to 16 and were either enrolled at school or unemployed, he said. Hong Kong police arrest 16, impound 13 vehicles in crackdown on illegal racing The group were detained on suspicion of car theft, driving without a licence and third-party insurance, as well as theft from a vehicle. The suspects were being held for questioning as of Monday night. Ma said dash cameras and around HK$700 (US$89) in cash were stolen from the vehicles, along with the drivers’ licences. He added that all four taxis were recovered hours after they were taken. According to the senior inspector, the suspects were able to steal the taxis in Tuen Mun because they had been left unlocked and the keys were still inside. The investigation suggested the suspects had stolen the vehicles for “fun”, with no evidence to suggest the incidents were the work of a crime syndicate, Ma said. The force said it had identified the suspects after poring over security camera footage from the area. Ma, who condemned the acts as “irresponsible”, said: “Driving without a licence poses a danger to themselves and their passengers as well as other road users.” Hong Kong police arrest 8, seize 6 supercars for alleged illegal racing The senior inspector said further arrests were possible as the investigation was ongoing. He also urged drivers to only leave their vehicles in well-managed car parks with sufficient security, as well as advising them to install antitheft devices. Under the Theft Ordinance, anyone who takes conveyance without authority could receive up to seven years in prison if convicted.