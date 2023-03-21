Hong Kong’s national security police have arrested former opposition lawmaker Albert Ho Chun-yan on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, the Post has learned. Ho, accused of interfering with a witness while being out on bail, was detained by officers from the National Security Department at his Tin Hau flat on Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the case said. He was escorted by plain-clothes officers shortly after 11am from the building on Tin Hau Temple Road to an unmarked police vehicle before being driven to North Point Police Station. Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Albert Ho granted bail on national security charge Ho was last August released on bail while facing a national security charge laid against him when he was serving time behind bars for unlawful assembly. The former vice-chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was jailed in May 2021 for 18 months over an illegal gathering in October 2019. While serving that sentence, he was charged by national security police with inciting others to subvert state power. Former alliance chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung were also charged with inciting subversion. Both remain behind bars. 2 leaders of Tiananmen vigil organiser urge members to vote to disband The nine conditions previously set for Ho included cash bail of HK$700,000 (US$89, 178), surety from two personal guarantees of HK$200,000 from his daughter and younger brother’s wife, as well as reporting to Wan Chai Police Station three times a week. He cannot leave Hong Kong, and must hand over all travel documents, observe a night curfew, and live at his current address or notify police before changing it. He must not directly or indirectly, in any way, make, distribute or reprint any speech or behaviour that may be regarded as violating the national security law or crimes endangering national security under Hong Kong legislation. He must not contact foreign officials, parliamentarians, members of parliament of any rank, or other people serving the above in any way, directly or indirectly.