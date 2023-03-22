Twenty-eight boxes of lobsters estimated to be worth HK$560,000 (US$71,342) have been seized by Hong Kong customs and police officers in a joint anti-smuggling operation on Lantau Island, but up to seven suspects managed to escape. A source familiar with the case on Wednesday said smugglers in the illegal operation the night before had dispersed before authorities could subdue them. A speedboat, which arrived from mainland China on Tuesday night in an attempt to pick up the cargo at Sham Wat pier on Lantau Island, fled with two smugglers on board. Another four men, who worked as porters to load boxes of goods onto the speedboat from a delivery van, disappeared into dense vegetation. The source said the delivery van had also sped away from the scene, adding authorities were still trying to track down the vehicle and its owner. Officers spotted the speedboat moving in the city’s western waters with its navigation light off before berthing at Sham Wat pier northwest of Lantau Island shortly before 8pm on Tuesday. Two smugglers were on board the vessel. The delivery van then drove in and four men began moving the goods from the vehicle onto the speedboat. As officers approached, the speedboat fled and the van sped off while the four porters fled on foot. Despite a pursuit by two police vessels, the boat managed to leave Hong Kong waters, headed back to the mainland. The source said it took the speedboat about 10 minutes to get from the pier to the maritime boundary with the mainland. Officers also mounted a search on the shore, but no arrests were made. Hong Kong makes biggest sea smuggling bust of year with HK$160 million haul According to police, 28 boxes of lobsters worth HK$560,000 were seized and customs officers were following up on the case. The source said the smuggling operation was designed to evade mainland tariffs and import restrictions. Authorities are investigating the source of the lobsters. In Hong Kong, the maximum punishment under the Import and Export Ordinance for exporting unmanifested cargo is seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine. Sea change: Hong Kong law enforcers turn screw on cross-border smugglers Customs seized HK$1.3 billion worth of contraband products in 226 smuggling cases last year. Smuggling cases between Hong Kong and the mainland accounted for some 86 per cent of total reports. Among the items smuggled from the city to the mainland, electrical and electronic products, such as mobile phones and computers, were the most commonly seized, followed by food and then meat, according to the Customs and Excise Department.