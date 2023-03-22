Hong Kong police have arrested 12 residents on suspicion of making false claims to cash out their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) benefits early, with the alleged scheme involving a collecting payoff of more than HK$6.3 million (US$803,155). The suspects included the 58-year-old head of a financial intermediary company that allegedly lured 34 people into applying for early withdrawal of their retirement funds before they reached the age of 65, the force on Wednesday said. The man was suspected of being a core member in a fraud syndicate that provided bogus medical certificates to help the applicants claim they were permanently unfit to work, allowing them to receive their MPF benefits early, police added. Under the city’s compulsory pension fund, participants can apply for early withdrawal in the event of their permanent departure from Hong Kong, being unfit to work, terminal illness or on behalf of a deceased family member. Hong Kong man arrested for pretending to be Covid patient to get free medication The other 11 comprised some of the suspected false claimants and included a bus driver, a bank employee, a chef, a construction worker and a transport worker. The 11 men and one woman, who ranged in age from 34 to 60, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday on suspicion of using a false instrument – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail. Police were notified of the suspicious cases last year when a MPF trustee company reached out to the force for help. Between January 2021 and April 2022, the company recorded 34 applicants seeking an early withdrawal of MPF benefits on the grounds of being permanently unfit to work. The company approved 30 of the applications and helped the claimants get their MPF entitlements, which totalled more than HK$6.3 million. The biggest case involved a pay out of more than HK$1 million. Inspector Andy Yan Sze-ho of the Central district crime squad on Wednesday said the trustee later suspected the medical certificates involved were fake and referred the cases to police. “The investigation indicated all the applications were made through a financial intermediary company which assigned middlemen to call members of the public at random, claiming it could help them get their retirement funds early,” he said. The inspector said the applicants were then told to sign blank application forms, added that the intermediary company had made a profit by charging a commission fee worth 10 and 15 per cent of the MPF benefits received by the claimants. Hongkongers’ 2022 nest eggs shrink by HK$40,800 per person During Monday and Tuesday’s raids, the force seized HK$470,000 in cash along with two computers and the relevant MPF documents. Yan said the police’s investigation suggested the claimants had applied for the early fund withdrawals due to financial difficulties, adding further arrests were possible as inquiries were still ongoing.