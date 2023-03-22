A law professor at the University of Hong Kong has been charged with fraud by the city’s graft-buster for allegedly cheating the institution out of more than HK$700,000 (US$89,239). Alice Lee Suet-ching, 54, an associate professor of the university’s department of law, where she served as associate dean (academic affairs) from 2011 to 2020, was charged with fraud under the Theft Ordinance on Wednesday. ‘Geopolitical tensions could further hurt Hong Kong’s global corruption ranking’ Lee, who specialised in property and intellectual property law, joined the department in August 1992 and applied for the university’s private tenancy allowance for a rented flat in Kowloon in October 2005. She renewed it every two years since then. The Independent Commission Against Corruption alleged that between October 29, 2019, and October 31, 2021, Lee falsely declared she complied with the “live-in-requirement” in the application, inducing the institution to reimburse her the rent, rates and management charges of more than HK$720,000. Ex-professor wanted by Hong Kong authorities over alleged financial fraud An investigation triggered by a complaint filed with the ICAC found Lee had been living with her parents at other premises in the New Territories, and a personal friend was the sole occupant of the flat in Kowloon, the anti-graft agency said. If the university had known Lee had not complied with the “live-in requirement”, it would not have reimbursed her, an ICAC spokesman said on Wednesday. Lee was released on bail and will appear in Eastern Court on Friday, pending the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the District Court, the spokesman said.