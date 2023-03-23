A suspected Hong Kong triad member was slashed in the leg by a knife-wielding assailant after he raced to help his friend in an altercation at daybreak on Thursday in the New Territories. The man’s friend managed to escape unscathed in the attack that took place outside Tung Yick Market in Yuen Long soon after 6am, according to police. Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made. The victim, 43, was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. Hong Kong police arrest man with triad links, seize cocaine haul worth HK$4 million Police said he rushed to the site after receiving a phone call for help from his friend, who told him he was being chased by a man with a knife. The friend managed to escape before help arrived. Upon arriving at the scene, the 43-year-old was slashed in the left leg by the attacker, according to a source familiar with the case. Hong Kong police launch manhunt after HK$1 million raid by knife-wielding gang The force said the suspect was believed to be aged between 40 and 50, and was about 1.7 metres tall and overweight. He fled before police arrived. The source said the victim and his friend were suspected members of the Wo Shing Wo triad. He said the investigation suggested a gambling debt sparked the knife attack. Six ‘suspected triad members’ arrested over attack on 43-year-old man in Hong Kong Police have classified the case as wounding. Officers from the Yuen Long anti-triad squad are following up. Police handled 2,554 reports of triad-related crimes across the city last year, up 35.3 per cent from 1,888 cases logged in 2021. There were 565 reports of wounding in 2022, down 22 per cent from 732 cases the year before.