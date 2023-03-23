An immigration officer who entered a government building without using an official coronavirus risk-exposure app more than a year ago has been acquitted of trespassing after a magistrate ruled that the venue had failed to prepare an appropriate label for visitors to log their presence on the first day its use became mandatory. Eastern Court on Thursday found Agostinho Chan Quofei not guilty due to reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case, despite deeming his actions to be suspicious. The trial earlier this year heard the 34-year-old attempted to enter the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai using an image of the government’s “Leave Home Safe” app on November 1 in 2021. The defendant only began downloading the official app after he was asked to prove that he was using the real software. He was among five people arrested that morning on suspicion of seeking access to the building with an imitation app or failing to use one altogether. Launched in late 2020, the “Leave Home Safe” app required users to scan a QR code when entering a venue and sent notifications if users were found to have potentially been exposed to a Covid-19 patient who visited the same location. Widespread privacy concerns have led the government to repeatedly stress that the app did not have a tracking function. The platform ceased operations in early January this year. In denying a charge of trespassing a tenement under the control or management of a public department, Chan’s lawyers told the court that he had a reasonable excuse for his actions as he could not find the QR code corresponding to the floor where his office was located when he tried to enter the building. They also said prosecutors had no legal basis to accuse their client of breaking into the tower’s concourse on the ground floor, which was a common passage for commuters. 5 charged with trespassing for not using ‘Leave Home Safe’ app But Magistrate Vivian Ho Wai-han found no need to rule on the latter issue, as she highlighted the absence of the right QR code for Chan to scan on the day concerned. Chan worked on the 24th floor, but only the QR codes for the 2nd to 23rd floors were displayed outside the lift lobby, the court heard. 370 public servants suspected of using fake exemptions; Hong Kong logs 3,907 cases Ho said any person could not have reasonably scanned the code that did not match the floor they were going to, which would also be contrary to the authorities’ intent to gather accurate contact-tracing data. Requiring the defendant to deliberately scan the wrong label in order to gain access would be illogical, the magistrate added. Three others charged in the case have pleaded not guilty to the same offence. They are Audit Commission examiner Mok Koon-hang, 45, immigration assistant Wong Tsz-hin, 29, and transport worker Man Kim-wai, 28. Clerk Ng Man-yi, 23, was earlier sentenced to 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty. The offence is punishable by three months in jail and a HK$2,000 fine under the Summary Offences Ordinance.