A robber, who held an elderly taxi driver at knifepoint, fled empty-handed after the victim made an emergency stop and collided with another cab in Hong Kong in the early hours of Friday. The bungled robbery occurred when the taxi, driven by the 61-year-old elderly man, was travelling along Prince Edward Road East in Kowloon City, heading towards Mong Kok at about 2.30am. The robber had posed as a passenger and jumped into the cab in Kwun Tong, before holding a knife to the driver’s neck as the taxi neared Regal Oriental Hotel and demanding HK$1,000 (US$127), a source familiar with the case said. Masked man steals watches, jewellery worth HK$9 million from Hong Kong home “The victim used his right hand in an attempt to grab the weapon and made an emergency stop, causing a collision with another taxi from behind,” the source said. The 45-year-old driver of the other taxi, surnamed Wu, said he was unable to brake in time because the victim’s vehicle had stopped suddenly. After the minor collision, Wu said he left his vehicle to check what had happened and saw the robber pointing a knife at the victim’s neck. “[The robber] opened the right door to flee, but I shut [it] down and blocked it. He then opened the left door and jumped out of the vehicle to escape,” Wu said. Police charge Hong Kong taxi driver, 84, over crash that left 2 critically injured As the injured driver left the taxi, it rolled forward. Wu ran for a short distance and managed to jump into the vehicle and stop it. The 61-year-old driver, who suffered a hand injury during the incident, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Officers combed the area, but no arrest was made. Police said the suspect was believed to be aged between 20 and 30, about 1.73 metres tall and of thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and black shorts at the time of the incident, according to the force. Hong Kong taxi driver saves 81-year-old from ‘guess-who-I-am’ phone scam Police said no property was stolen and the case had been classified as attempted robbery. Detectives from the Kowloon City criminal investigation unit are following up on the case. Last year, police handled 77 reports of robberies, down 37 per cent from 123 incidents logged in 2021. The detection rate for that year was 74 per cent. When announcing last year’s overall crime situation in the city in February, police said the number of robbery cases was the lowest since records began in 1969.