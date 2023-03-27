Leading global legal organisations and foreign businesses still acknowledge Hong Kong’s edge as an international legal hub despite recent questions over rule of law in the city, according to Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan. In an interview with the Post last week following his recent visits to Europe and Thailand, Cheung said he would not rule out visiting more Western countries in the future, including Britain, to clear up misunderstandings over Hong Kong. He spent a week in Italy, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands earlier this month, and met representatives of three prominent organisations and business leaders. He also went to Bangkok to promote Hong Kong’s mediation services. “Not many people asked about the national security law, to be honest,” he said. Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in 2020 drew criticism from Western countries, with Britain, Canada and Australia introducing bespoke migration schemes for Hongkongers, sparking a wave of emigration. Cheung said the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law in Rome expressed interest in setting up an office in Hong Kong, while both The Hague Conference on Private International Law and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law were planning to host separate events in the city next year. He defended his focus on meeting legal organisations and business groups rather than government officials, although he met World Trade Organization representatives too. “The commercial sector will head to Hong Kong for business while the legal sector will advise their clients on whether to do arbitration in the city. Both will play a critical role in directly determining the city’s business opportunities in the coming years,” he said. Top Chinese diplomat backs Hong Kong international mediation office “They might be affected by their governments or politicians and that’s why we need to tell them the other side of the story … meeting them is more important to me than meeting government representatives.” Hong Kong also picked Thailand as its first overseas destination to kick off its “Mediate First” campaign, originally launched by the Department of Justice in 2009 to promote the use of mediation in dispute resolution. Cheung pointed to the robust trade exchanges between Thailand and Hong Kong, which he said created opportunities for legal services. Thailand’s culture was also similar to that of the Chinese, he added, as both preferred not ruining relations with others, which was a basis for mediation. While Cheung said he would not rule out visiting more Western countries which might be critical of the city’s rule of law situation, he said his focus for the rest of the year would be the Greater Bay Area, Beijing’s plan to create an economic powerhouse by linking Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities. Hong Kong’s Bar Association and Law Society were expected to join the Department of Justice in visiting the bay area this summer, he said. Meanwhile, the department was moving ahead with amending the Legal Practitioners Ordinance to require a foreign lawyer to obtain the Hong Kong chief executive’s approval before taking on a national security case. Ex-justice secretary welcomes Beijing move to establish Hong Kong as mediation hub Under the proposed changes, a foreign lawyer must first obtain a “Notice of Permission to Proceed” from the city leader before filing an ad hoc application for permission to the city’s court. The court would then seek a certificate from the city leader before granting the foreign lawyer admission to act in a case. Such decisions would also be subject to a review mechanism decided by the city leader if new developments arose. Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes had earlier argued that to protect the interests of defendants, the government should leave it to the court to decide whether the ad hoc admission required a review, instead of also allowing the justice minister to make the same request. Cheung said the government was unlikely to budge on this. While it would be best for the court to raise such a request on its own, its role had always been “passive”, he explained. “Usually, the courts would not be aware of the latest developments concerning a case until being notified by the parties,” he said. “Judges would have been working in court every day on different cases, how would they know about new developments?” Cheung said it would be an “injustice” if the minister was stripped of his right to ask for a review, adding that none of the foreign lawyers he met had questions about the coming legal amendments.