Three suspected triad members were in police custody on Monday in connection with a daring daylight knife attack on a 34-year-old man at a border town in Hong Kong over the weekend. Anti-triad officers were searching for a fourth suspect who allegedly drove a getaway car used in the assault in Sheung Shui on Saturday morning. A source familiar with the case on Monday said the four men were suspected members of the Wo Shing Wo triad. He said the investigation suggested the attack was sparked by a dispute over money from illegal businesses involving hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars. ‘Suspected Hong Kong triad member’ slashed in leg by knife-wielding attacker “We believe the attack was a warning rather than an attempt to kill the victim because the three assailants targeted his arms and legs,” the source said. The victim, believed to be a 14K triad member, was ambushed when his girlfriend dropped him off at his truck on Tin Ping Road in Sheung Shui at about 10am on Saturday. As the man was about to get into the truck, three assailants jumped out from a seven-seater and attacked him with knives. The trio fled in the vehicle driven by the fourth suspect. Hong Kong police arrest man with triad links, seize cocaine haul worth HK$4 million The victim’s girlfriend then called police. The man suffered cut wounds to his limbs and was sent to North District Hospital. The source said the man, who was not in a life-threatening condition, remained in hospital on Monday. About four hours after the attack, the seven-seater vehicle was found abandoned and on fire at a hillside on Cape D’Aguilar Road in Shek O. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and no one was injured. Hong Kong police arrest more than 230 people in triad sting; drugs, weapons seized On Sunday and Monday. Officers from the anti-triad squad of Tai Po police district arrested three men aged 19 to 31 on suspicion of wounding and arson. As of midday on Monday, the three suspects were still being held for questioning. Last year, police handled 2,554 reports of triad-related crimes, up 35.3 per cent from 1,888 cases logged in 2021.