Police have offered a HK$150,000 (US$19,110) reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in a suspected airgun attack on a Hong Kong court building that broke a large window as a subversion trial was under way. The news came on Monday as officers put up protective screens on the elevated section of the West Kowloon Corridor only dozens of metres from the area’s court complex. Investigations suggested that an airgun pellet fired from a moving vehicle on the flyover hit the West Kowloon Court building and crazed a large glass panel last month. “The reward will be paid, either in full or pro rata, to a member of the public, or apportioned among members of the public, giving information within the period specified in this notice leading to the arrest and satisfactory prosecution of the culprit or culprits,” a police notice said. A source familiar with the incident said the screens were decided on because the force decided it was not practical to keep officers on station on the flyover for the duration of the trial, which was scheduled to last 90 days. “The screens will serve as a barrier to prevent similar attacks from occurring in future,” the source said. The insider added that construction work on the screens was expected to be completed by the end of the week. The February 8 airgun attack sparked the deployment of several police vehicles to guard the flyover near the court in Tung Chau Street in Sham Shui Po. “To some extent, the stationing of several police vehicles could affect the flow of traffic in the flyover which is a busy road with high volume of traffic,” another source explained. Airgun attack on subversion trial court triggers huge Hong Kong police response The court is the venue for the trial of 16 of 47 opposition politicians and activists charged with subversion of state power, the largest prosecution so far under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020. The case, which started on Monday, February 6, is being heard by three High Court judges. The exterior glass panel on the second floor of the court was found damaged at about 1.15pm on February 8. The attack happened as hundreds of officers were stationed inside and outside the court, as well as in the surrounding areas. The Post learned that around 700 plain clothes and uniformed officers, including personnel from the force’s Counter Terrorism Response Unit, have been deployed on security duty since the trial started. Airgun pellet fired at Hong Kong court hearing national security trial of 47 Roadblocks were also set up to ensure smooth traffic flow as some defendants were transported to the court from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Police appealed to anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the vehicle involved to contact officers at 5973 9197. The reward will remain on offer until February 9 next year. Police are treating the incident as criminal damage and detectives from the force’s elite Organised Crime and Triad Bureau are investigating. The 47 opposition figures were charged with subversion in connection with their roles in an unofficial Legislative Council primary election in 2020. The other 31 defendants have pleaded guilty to the charge already or told the court they will admit the offence when their pleas are made in court.