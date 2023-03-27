A university graduate has been jailed for five months in Hong Kong for writing 196 social media comments with seditious intent, including promoting a series of children’s books deemed offensive and slamming “authoritarian” pandemic measures. Wong Ho-cheong, a former council member of the now-dissolved student union at Chinese University, is the latest Hongkonger to plead guilty to a charge under a 1938 sedition law that authorities began using in the wake of national security legislation imposed by Beijing. Prosecutors on Monday told West Kowloon Court that Wong, 24, had “incited hatred or contempt” of Beijing and local authorities and encouraged others to break the law through offensive statements he made on the popular LIHKG forum and Facebook from last August to January this year. Students cleared of being part of attack on Hong Kong campus security staff Jobless Wong, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, caught the attention of law enforcement after sharing on Facebook a link to a book series which portrayed mainland China as a group of wolves invading a village of sheep that was Hong Kong. The post on September 29 last year also contained a provocative statement: “Cat[c]h me if you can, motherf****r.” The message was capable of instigating readers to flout the national security law as it was deliberately published despite a court previously finding the articles to be seditious, Senior Inspector Chen Wenjing of the police’s national security unit said. Further investigations found Wong had repeatedly advocated Hong Kong’s independence and insulted the central and local administrations, the court heard. The defendant had sharply criticised the government’s Covid-19 policies and he called on others to boycott an official contact-tracing app , which had since ceased operating, and alleged that officials had insisted on a now-scrapped mask mandate because they wanted to “save face”. On one occasion he also urged Hongkongers to take advantage of protests against the mainland’s strict Covid-19 curbs to revive the 2019 anti-government unrest in the city. Defence counsel Simon So Shun-yan said in mitigation that Wong was an ordinary resident who only wished to vent his frustration at current affairs. He added that Wong was not an influential person and did not provoke violence. In a letter to the court, Wong’s mother said she felt her son had been blinded by a false sense of superiority over others “in the past few years”, but noted he was now humbled by his conviction and genuinely wished to turn a new page. Hong Kong police drop cases of some protesters after 3 years, lawmaker says Passing sentence, Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen warned that the provocative remarks in question could easily have galvanised people who sympathised with or approved of protesters’ illegal acts committed during the 2019 “chaos”. “It is not an exaggeration to describe the defendant’s conduct as setting a time bomb,” said the magistrate, who was approved by the city’s leader to hear the case. He set a sentence starting point of 7½ months’ jail before trimming the term by one-third to reflect the defendant’s timely guilty plea. Wong, who has been remanded in custody since early January, is expected to complete his sentence soon. Sedition is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment upon a first conviction. The Court of Final Appeal has classified the offence as one capable of endangering national security, meaning defendants can face greater hurdles when applying for bail and their cases can only be heard by judges approved by the chief executive.