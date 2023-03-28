A taxi driver in Hong Kong escaped unscathed when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to ram into a wall at a railway station in Prince Edward on Tuesday. The crash occurred outside the MTR station at the junction of Playing Field Road and Portland Street in Mong Kok at 7.13am. A police spokeswoman said investigation suggested the driver, 57, overstepped the accelerator and lost control of his vehicle while making a right turn from Portland Street onto Playing Field Road. Hong Kong police search for taxi driver after 5-vehicle pile-up leaves 93 injured She said the taxi mounted the pavement, hit the walkway’s handrail and slammed into the wall at the exit of the MTR station before coming to a halt. According to the force, no passers-by were affected. The spokeswoman said the driver was unhurt and no arrest was made.