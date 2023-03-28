Hong Kong police have arrested another man in connection with a daylight robbery at a luxury watch store in Tsim Sha Tsui involving HK$10 million (US$1.3 million), bringing the total number of detained suspects to three. Superintendent Gar Kam-lam on Tuesday said the 30-year-old man was suspected to be one of four robbers dressed as construction workers and stole 46 watches worth HK$10.6 million from RWW Watch Company on the second floor of CKE shopping centre on Nathan Road on Saturday. The suspect was caught when officers raided his Sham Shui Po home on Monday night. A source familiar with the case said he was a construction worker. On Sunday night, police arrested two other suspects in Sham Shui Po and Sheung Shui. One of the two men is a recognisance form holder – a temporary identification document that allows individuals to remain in the city, but not to work. The investigation suggested the 37-year-old man was the alleged driver of a reconnaissance car which surveyed the shopping centre hours before the raid, the source said. The other suspect, 43, is the owner of the vehicle which was found in Sham Shui Po on Sunday. 2 arrested after HK$10 million Rolex raid on Hong Kong watch store As of midday on Tuesday, the three men were still being held for questioning. On Tuesday morning, officers from the Yau Tsim district crime squad tracked down a black Toyota Vellfire seven-seater car at a hillside in the Kam Tin area of Yuen Long. The vehicle was believed to have been used as a getaway car in Saturday’s robbery. Police also found several reflective vests, gloves, safety helmets and a wig outside the vehicle. But none of the 46 stolen watches – 45 Rolexes and one from Patek Philippe – have been recovered. One of the suspects in a grey jumpsuit was wearing a wig at the time of the robbery. The hold-up occurred at about 3.30pm on Saturday when the four men wearing orange reflective vests and gloves rushed into the watch store. Two of the suspects were wearing safety helmets. The gear, often used by construction workers, was thought to have been worn in this instance to conceal their identities. At the time of the robbery, the shop owner, two female employees and two customers were on the premises. No one was injured. The source said: “Once inside the store, two of the assailants threatened staff and customers with two knives. One of them hacked an empty box into two with his knife.” He added the other two robbers snatched the watches and shoved them in two bags before the gang fled in under three minutes. They also stole HK$37,000 and a mobile phone. The four men jumped into a black Toyota Vellfire seven-seater MPV fitted with fake number plates. Superintendent Gar said officers were tracking down the other robber and those behind the plot, adding that police would spare no efforts to bring those involved to justice. Police handled 77 robbery reports last year, down 37 per cent from 123 logged in 2021. The 2022 clear-up rate was 74 per cent. The force said the robbery figures were the lowest since records began in 1969 when crime statistics for last year were released in February.