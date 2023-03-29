National security police have arrested a woman on suspicion of sedition after she allegedly posted online content advocating Hong Kong independence and provoking hatred towards the authorities. The woman, 48, was arrested in Western district on Tuesday afternoon for continuously posting messages with “seditious intention” on different social media platforms, a police spokesman said. Her messages provoked hatred towards the central and Hong Kong governments, and incited others to use violence in confrontations, the force alleged. Some of the content related to the notion of independence, police said. She was also accused of inciting others to desecrate the national flag and insult the national anthem. University graduate gets 5 months’ jail in Hong Kong for seditious comments According to a source, the woman had used several Twitter accounts to deliver seditious words, including hostile messages against the force, with at least one post saying she “wanted the black police to serve as cushioning for corpses”. The woman, who was arrested for doing an act or acts with seditious intention under the Crimes Ordinance, was detained for inquiries. Investigators also searched her home and seized communication devices suspected to have been used to distribute the messages.