Hong Kong police are searching the city for a suspect who killed an elderly man in a knife attack, shortly after the victim left his house in the New Territories for early morning exercise on Wednesday. The incident occurred outside an HSBC outlet on Yuen Long Hong Lok Road near the junction with Castle Peak Road at around 3.43am, according to police. The scene was about 100 metres away from the block of flats where the 70-year-old lived. “An initial investigation suggests the victim was attacked by a non-Chinese man with a knife,” a spokesman said. Hong Kong crowbar murder: alleged killer is ‘boyfriend of neighbour’s daughter’ The victim was believed to have left his flat for his regular morning exercise. Emergency personnel found the elderly man, who suffered multiple cut wounds, lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the pavement. The victim was taken to Pok Oi Hospital, where he later died. Members of the Police Tactical Unit were called to the scene to help search for evidence. They were observed checking a rubbish bin on the street and combing through a nearby alley. Plain-clothes officers have also checked security camera footage in the area. As of 11am, the police spokesman said no one had been arrested in connection with the case. The force has classified the case as murder, with detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit investigating the incident. Last year, police handled 30 reports of homicide across the city, up from 23 cases logged in 2021. Abby Choi murder: who are the suspects linked to killing of Hong Kong model? According to the force, 15 of the 30 incidents involved domestic or family violence. All 30 cases were closed. Separately, a 22-year-old man was injured in an attack by a group of five to six knife-wielding men on King’s Road in North Point at about 1am. Police said he managed to escape by jumping into a taxi. The man reported the incident to police as he sought medical treatment at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. The force said he had suffered slash wounds to his left leg and abdomen.