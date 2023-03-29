Three suspected triad members have been arrested for allegedly abducting a Hong Kong resident who was bundled into a car which was later abandoned with the victim on board after it was caught in traffic near a police station over the weekend. According to a source familiar with the case, the three men, believed to be members of the Wo Shing Wo triad, were still being held for questioning as of Wednesday morning after being picked up in two locations in Yau Ma Tei the night before. The trio were arrested for unlawful detention and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Anti-triad officers are tracking down other suspects who are still on the run. 3 suspected triad members arrested in Hong Kong over brazen knife attack The source said an investigation suggested a money dispute over illegal drug transactions involving less than HK$10,000 (US$1,273) had triggered the failed abduction. The 37-year-old victim, who is also believed to be a suspected Wo Shing Wo triad member, was intercepted by a gang of four men who jumped out from a white Toyota car and a delivery van on Pilkem Street in Jordan at about 4.30pm on Saturday. After being bundled into the delivery van, he put up a struggle and jumped out of the vehicle, but was stopped by the assailants. Police said the man was assaulted before being pushed into the Toyota car. The car, carrying three assailants and the victim, travelled for about 600 metres (1,968ft) before it was caught in a traffic jam outside B P International hotel on Austin Road, less than 200 metres away from Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station. ‘Suspected Hong Kong triad member’ slashed in leg by knife-wielding attacker “The culprits apparently feared police had set up a roadblock in front to hunt them and they abandoned the car and fled on foot, leaving the victim in the rear passenger seat,” the source said. But he said officers at the time had not received any report related to the abduction. He explained the congestion on Saturday was caused by a minor traffic accident at the junction of Austin Road and Canton Road. The case came to light when passing officers found the injured victim in the car, which had blocked traffic. Hong Kong police search city for suspect in fatal knife attack on elderly man The victim suffered arm and neck injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was treated and discharged. Officers from the anti-triad squad of Yau Tsim police district are following up on the case. Police last year handled 2,554 reports of triad-related crimes, up 35.3 per cent from 1,888 cases logged in 2021.