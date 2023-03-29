The discovery was made at the Man Kam To control point. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong customs seizes electronic goods worth HK$30 million, bound for mainland China, in city’s largest smuggling case at land border in 5 years
- Customs detected haul in truck bound for Shenzhen earlier this week at Man Kam To control point, with 510,000 electronic products and components confiscated
- Truck’s driver, 61, was arrested in connection with case
