A Hong Kong court has backed an application to give a 90-year-old licenced street vendor her roast chestnut cart back after a man arrested for looking after the stall without a licence pleaded guilty to illegal hawking and two other charges. Itinerant hawker Chan Tak-ching told the Post outside Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday she had not been told of any decision by the judge, but said two senior members of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) had apologised to her and defendant Zhuang Jianbing. “They came over to us and said their colleagues did not handle the case in a reasonable manner. They said they could have done better,” she said. “They made promises that they would apply for it in court, but not a single word from the judge. I’m not so sure whether I will get it back and when.” The Post has approached the department for comment. The cart was seized in Cheung Sha Wan by hygiene officials on March 6 after the 90-year-old asked Zhuang, 29, to take over. The vendor said she left the stall to take a toilet break. The incident sparked public debate over the city’s strict hawking laws after the elderly vendor was seen pleading with law enforcement officers that night to issue her a fine instead of confiscating her stall. Zhuang was fined HK$2,600 (US$331) on Wednesday after he admitted obstruction of public places, hawking without a licence and selling cooked food as a hawker without a licence. Hong Kong hawker, 90, asks authorities to change ‘outdated’ laws governing trade A prosecutor applied to the court to approve the return of the confiscated items, which included Chan’s metal cart and cooking tools. Deputy Magistrate Jeffrey Sham Che-fai ended the proceedings without announcing a decision, after he asked the prosecution to supply details of the impounded items. A court clerk afterwards said only that the prosecution application had been accepted. Zhuang told the court he was a casual worker with an irregular income. After the session, he said he had pleaded guilty to reduce the impact on his work and help Chan get her belongings back as soon as possible. Itinerant hawkers cannot hire assistants and are required as licence holders to handle all sales themselves under the present rules. Distraught hawker, 90, pleads with Hong Kong police after cart confiscated Chan said she planned to take a short break from work if her cart was returned as chestnuts were not in season during the summer. The vendor said she was not under any financial pressure to keep working since her children and grandchildren were now grown up.