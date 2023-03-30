The force says the new system could improve policing and emergency services. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong police seek HK$5.2 billion for new 5G system to handle ‘massive’ data gathered by frontline officers
- The force says new system is necessary to address national security needs and improve efficiency of policing and emergency services
- Current technology is unable to send real-time information in the form of audio, video and images, police say
The force says the new system could improve policing and emergency services. Photo: Elson Li