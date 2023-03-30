Most of the heroin was found in a high-end flat. Photo: SCMP
Most of the heroin was found in a high-end flat. Photo: SCMP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police seize HK$77 million worth of heroin, arrest 2 in crackdown on triad-controlled drug trafficking gang

  • After receiving a tip-off, officers from narcotics bureau lay in wait at Mei Foo Sun Chuen, a private housing estate in Lai Chi Kok, and arrested pair who arrived by car
  • Suspects, aged 40 and 41, later escorted to high-end flat in Cheung Sha Wan, where officers found 246 slabs of suspected heroin on top of 6kg one man carried

Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:39pm, 30 Mar, 2023

