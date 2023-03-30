Retired senior constable Kwong Tak-wing remains silent after being jailed for seven days for pushing a merchant who died. Photo: Brian Wong
Retired Hong Kong policeman sentenced to 7 days in jail for road rage incident leading to merchant’s death
- Former senior constable Kwong Tak-wing found guilty of common assault for intentionally pushing merchant
- Autopsy findings suggest Berry Chan died of a sudden cardiac arrest caused by irregular heart rhythms
