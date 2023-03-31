Screen capture from CCTV footage of the four thieves involved in Saturday’s robbery. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest fourth suspect in HK$10 million Rolex raid at Tsim Sha Tsui watch store

  • Man, 29, arrested in Sham Shui Po on Thursday night in connection with weekend robbery involving four thieves disguised as construction workers
  • Three others arrested earlier in week, but police have found no trace of 46 stolen Rolexes and Patek Philippe watches

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:40pm, 31 Mar, 2023

