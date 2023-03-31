Screen capture from CCTV footage of the four thieves involved in Saturday’s robbery. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest fourth suspect in HK$10 million Rolex raid at Tsim Sha Tsui watch store
- Man, 29, arrested in Sham Shui Po on Thursday night in connection with weekend robbery involving four thieves disguised as construction workers
- Three others arrested earlier in week, but police have found no trace of 46 stolen Rolexes and Patek Philippe watches
Screen capture from CCTV footage of the four thieves involved in Saturday’s robbery. Photo: Handout