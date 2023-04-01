Residents take part in a protest against a reclamation plan in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday. Photo: Elson Li
Police allow 13 marches in Hong Kong over weekend, but some participants must wear badges, stickers
- Authorities approved city’s first rally in three years last Sunday but made residents wear identifying items to prevent ‘criminals’ from joining
- Controversial requirement appears set to stay, as people taking part in certain marches this weekend also told to adhere to new rules
