The Financial Services and Treasury Bureau has proposed that anyone planning to collect donations online or offline must apply to a new office for approval to proceed. Photo: Shutterstock
Crowdfunding and national security: Hong Kong groups say government did not consult enough on proposal to tighten rules
- Groups relying on donations worry proposed rules will put off donors, threaten their survival
- Some want consultation period extended, but authorities say they are already looking at submissions
The Financial Services and Treasury Bureau has proposed that anyone planning to collect donations online or offline must apply to a new office for approval to proceed. Photo: Shutterstock