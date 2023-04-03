Nine people have been remanded in custody on a joint rioting charge over an illegal gathering in 2019 close to Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 9 remanded in custody ahead of sentencing for rioting during 2019 PolyU siege

  • Court convicts seven men, two women in light of ‘overwhelming’ evidence group took part in large-scale disturbance near Polytechnic University on November 18, 2019
  • Judge Anthony Kwok says group’s ‘presence must have been direct support for, and encouragement to, protesters to commit a breach of the peace in society’

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:44pm, 3 Apr, 2023

