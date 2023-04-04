An elderly man was lured to the Hung Wu Building with the promise of a massage but was robbed of his gold necklace. Photo: Google
An elderly man was lured to the Hung Wu Building with the promise of a massage but was robbed of his gold necklace. Photo: Google
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly Hong Kong man lured to flat with promise of massage robbed of gold necklace worth HK$30,000

  • Police are searching for two women in their forties who approached victim and offered him a massage
  • Man, 89, managed to stop suspects from stealing his wallet from his vest pocket

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:49pm, 4 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly man was lured to the Hung Wu Building with the promise of a massage but was robbed of his gold necklace. Photo: Google
An elderly man was lured to the Hung Wu Building with the promise of a massage but was robbed of his gold necklace. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE