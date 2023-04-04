Doctor Sunny Li leaves West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager in crowded train compartment after confessing he did it for ‘the thrill’

  • Plain-clothes police officer who witnessed crime intercepted Sunny Li at Prince Edward station and saw his trousers were unzipped
  • Accused, 30, claims police physically abused him, would not let him contact his parents and coerced him into confessing

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:18pm, 4 Apr, 2023

