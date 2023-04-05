During questioning, four of the suspects admitted they had been involved in incidents in Aberdeen last month and Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
5 mainland Chinese arrested over preying on 3 gold-wearing Hongkongers, making off with HK$80,000 worth of jewellery

  • Group linked to string of incidents over past month where men approached before having gold necklaces stolen
  • Witness calls police after spotting two women from ring approaching male passer-by near Ma On Shan site where similar incident reported day earlier

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:56pm, 5 Apr, 2023

