During questioning, four of the suspects admitted they had been involved in incidents in Aberdeen last month and Hung Hom on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
5 mainland Chinese arrested over preying on 3 gold-wearing Hongkongers, making off with HK$80,000 worth of jewellery
- Group linked to string of incidents over past month where men approached before having gold necklaces stolen
- Witness calls police after spotting two women from ring approaching male passer-by near Ma On Shan site where similar incident reported day earlier
