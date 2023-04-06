Hong Kong police have arrested 11 suspected members of a phone scam syndicate. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police smash phone scam syndicate accused of conning elderly out of HK$5.2 million by pretending to be their children

  • Police will liaise with the Department of Justice to ask for heavier penalties to deter other scammers, says inspector
  • Masterminds, core members and those who collected money from the victims were among the 12 arrested, according to force

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:56pm, 6 Apr, 2023

