Chiu Ming-yu (left) and Vivien Chuang leaving court last year. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Senior Hospital Authority executive, doctor husband fined HK$5,000 each for shoplifting at Hong Kong supermarket last year

  • Chief manager Vivien Chuang and orthopaedist Chiu Ming-yu found guilty of joint count of theft
  • Two doctors spent around HK$600 on 23 products on April 23 last year, but did not scan bar codes of 10 others, which were worth more than double

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:38pm, 6 Apr, 2023

