A man has been jailed for 10 weeks for selling cat flesh for food at his frozen meat shop. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong man jailed for selling cat flesh for food at frozen meat shop
- Authorities raided Wu Siyuan’s Yau Ma Tei shop after media reports indicated he was selling cat meat from Kaiping in Guangdong province
- Authorities welcome sentence, saying imprisonment has a significant deterrent effect and reflects gravity of offence
