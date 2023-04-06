A man has been jailed for 10 weeks for selling cat flesh for food at his frozen meat shop. Photo: Jelly Tse
A man has been jailed for 10 weeks for selling cat flesh for food at his frozen meat shop. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for selling cat flesh for food at frozen meat shop

  • Authorities raided Wu Siyuan’s Yau Ma Tei shop after media reports indicated he was selling cat meat from Kaiping in Guangdong province
  • Authorities welcome sentence, saying imprisonment has a significant deterrent effect and reflects gravity of offence

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:26pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man has been jailed for 10 weeks for selling cat flesh for food at his frozen meat shop. Photo: Jelly Tse
A man has been jailed for 10 weeks for selling cat flesh for food at his frozen meat shop. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE