The woman was rushed unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Woman, 60, dies 16 hours after being hit by truck in Hong Kong, driver, 38, arrested
- Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the case to contact them
- Tragedy follows similar incident earlier in month in Mong Kok, in which man was killed while crossing road
