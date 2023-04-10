Police data shows deception cases in Hong Kong increased 45.1 per cent year on year in 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
Credit card fraud victims may have to foot bill in ‘serious negligence’ cases, Hong Kong lawmaker warns as HK$500,000 debt hangs over victim
- Edward Leung says he has been assisting three victims who were told ‘serious negligence’ on their behalf invalidated their claims for reimbursement
- He calls for clearly defined meaning of term to help residents understand their rights
