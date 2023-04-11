This 37-year-old suspected drug trafficker escaped from custody at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Suspect escapes from Hong Kong court after swapping identification wristband with detainee granted bail
- Police are searching for 37-year-old man who was remanded in custody after appearing in court on drug trafficking charges
- Suspect switched wristbands with 24-year-old man who was in court in connection with domestic violence case, according to source
