This 37-year-old suspected drug trafficker escaped from custody at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Suspect escapes from Hong Kong court after swapping identification wristband with detainee granted bail

  • Police are searching for 37-year-old man who was remanded in custody after appearing in court on drug trafficking charges
  • Suspect switched wristbands with 24-year-old man who was in court in connection with domestic violence case, according to source

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:47pm, 11 Apr, 2023

