Anti-fraud voice alerts or messages to warn Hong Kong mobile phone users about potential scammers will be displayed on all calls prefixed with the “+852” code from next month, the city’s communications watchdog has said. The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) also signalled on Tuesday it would run a pilot scheme on a real name registration process for SMS text senders by the end of the year, where users who wanted to send messages may have to prove their identity. Chaucer Leung Chung-yin, the OFCA director general of communications, said major mobile networks had already started to use special voice or text messages to alert users to incoming overseas calls with the “+852” dialling code. The message tells call recipients: “Call is from outside Hong Kong. Beware of deception.” The service – with voice alerts in Cantonese, Mandarin and English, and text warnings in English and Chinese – will be provided free of charge by telecoms operators without the requirement for customers to preregister or change phone settings. The security precaution is expected to be fully operational from May 1. Leung said the authority had worked with police, telecoms operators, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and banks on identification of incoming calls and hoped to launch a registration scheme for SMS senders this year. Senders would have to be registered with real names before they could put out messages. “The team is finalising the technical plan and implementation rules, which will be implemented in the banking sector by the end of the year,” Leung said. Hong Kong police smash syndicate accused of conning elderly out of HK$5.2 million Leung added telecoms companies had also started to block overseas calls with numbers that mimicked Hong Kong landline phones and were in the process of suspending city mobile numbers linked to scam complaints. The measures were drawn up after discussions with a task force involving police and telecommunication operators established last September. The group was set up to combat an increase in fraudulent calls and messages through the use of blocking, identification and public education. Phone scammers dupe Hong Kong lawyer out of HK$5.7 million over 2 months Police logged 27,923 deception cases in 2022, an increase of more than 45 per cent on the 19,249 cases logged the year before. Victims of scams were cheated out of a total of HK$4.8 billion. There were 2,831 cases that involved phone deception last year, a surge of 148.3 per cent compared to the 2021 figure of 1,140, and which cost victims a total of HK$1 billion. More than 100,000 bogus calls have been intercepted since the task force was set up. City phone numbers found to be involved have been suspended. The police announced in February that phone fraud incidents had dropped from 442 last November to 149 in January.