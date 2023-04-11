Hong Kong police arrested four residents and confiscated 10.6kg of crystal meth from a public housing flat on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Police
4 Hong Kong residents arrested and HK$6.7 million worth of crystal meth seized in police crackdown on syndicate

  • Confiscated methamphetamine was disguised as tea and smuggled into the city from overseas, says chief inspector
  • Suspects were thought to be part of triad-controlled syndicate that used public housing flat to store drugs

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:46pm, 11 Apr, 2023

