Police officer thought to have dropped suspected drugs seized from car. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer lost evidence thought to be cocaine seized from car that raced through drink driving checkpoint, source says
- Two small packets of what is suspected to be cocaine discovered in abandoned car, but ‘dropped’ by officer at scene
- Incident happened after car failed to stop and was chased for 1km before driver, who was later arrested, abandoned it and ran
