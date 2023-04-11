Police officer thought to have dropped suspected drugs seized from car. Photo: Warton Li
Police officer thought to have dropped suspected drugs seized from car. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer lost evidence thought to be cocaine seized from car that raced through drink driving checkpoint, source says

  • Two small packets of what is suspected to be cocaine discovered in abandoned car, but ‘dropped’ by officer at scene
  • Incident happened after car failed to stop and was chased for 1km before driver, who was later arrested, abandoned it and ran

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:32pm, 11 Apr, 2023

