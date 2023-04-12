The victim had been persuaded to invest in a digital currency. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong architect cheated out of HK$24.5 million in cryptocurrency investment scam
- Woman, 44, fell victim to fraud when swindler impersonating a male architect in Taiwan befriended her through WhatsApp
- Between last June and January this year, she transferred HK$24.5 million into designated bank accounts in 65 transactions, source says
