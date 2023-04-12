A civil servant has been sentenced for using a fake “Leave Home Safe” app. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong civil servant sentenced to 140 hours of community service for using fake Covid-19 risk-exposure app

  • Magistrate rejects immigration assistant Wong Tsz-hin’s claim that he unknowingly used the wrong software
  • Defendant, 30, was among five people, including three government workers, arrested last November for similar infractions

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:15pm, 12 Apr, 2023

