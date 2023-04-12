Hong Kong lawmakers have called for the use of technology in processing detainees in remand, a day after a suspect escaped from court by switching his identification wristband with another defendant in the same holding cell. Police on Wednesday were still hunting the 37-year-old suspect, who was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking. Investigations suggested he exchanged his identification band with a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with domestic violence while they were in the same holding cell after their appearances in West Kowloon Court on Monday. Suspect escapes from Hong Kong court after swapping identification wristband The 24-year-old had been arrested for misleading the police. Technology could improve the security of identification bands worn by suspects, legislators Eunice Yung Hoi-yan and Elizabeth Quat Pei-fan said on Wednesday. The material they were made from would also need to be upgraded. “I don’t know if it’s printed or not, but perhaps details like the suspects’ fingerprints could also be included to allow the police to check who the band belonged to when a suspect enters or leaves,” Yung, also a barrister, suggested on a radio show. She added that disciplinary forces should look into the material of the identification band to ensure they could not be torn or loosened easily. Echoing Yung, Quat criticised the reliance on the band for identifying suspects. She called for technology to be used. “Many biometric technologies are available for use. The identification band should be able to store information, such as fingerprints and photos. However, the band used now cannot be scanned. It is quite old-fashioned and due for an update,” Quat said. 'Magician-like' escape of prisoner sparks calls for Hong Kong police security review “The escape is a serious and unbelievable incident. It also revealed loopholes in the procedures and that some parts were quite primitive.” The legislator added that a double-verification process should be introduced to ensure the correct suspect was released.